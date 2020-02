Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University professor Natalia Himmirska’s artwork is on display in the BSU Harlow-Kleven Gallery at Watermark Art Center through April 24th. The exhibit of paintings and prints reflects her time in Minnesota, as Himmirska will be retiring this spring.

