In Focus: Area Poets Speak Up During National Poetry Month

It’s National Poetry Month and the Wadena County Historical Society is paying tribute to Minnesota poets. The event was a rare occasion for people to hear the writers’ work in their own voices.

As a part of the “Minnesota Voices” series, the historical society invited area poets to submit their work to be read in front of an audience.

For those who were interested, there were relatively few requirements.

They were able to gather 12 works by poets from all over the state including Finlayson, Rochester, Bemidji and Pequot Lakes.

While there wasn’t a theme that had to be present, many of the works talked about the local land marks or common things found in nature.

That included “This White Pine” by Marge Barrett, as read by Jerry Mevissen.

By having some of the authors there, the audience was able to ask questions and find out the inspiration behind the pieces.

And hear some of the poets who had been published professionally.

While this is the first time the historical society has held this kind of event, they’re hoping it won’t be the last.