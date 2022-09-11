In Focus: Animals Come to Life Through Brainerd Artist’s Paintings

Lakeland PBS

Hanky HazeltonSep. 11 2022

Striving to capture the essence and spirit of animals, one Brainerd artist is creating her paintings through the use of her bold and strategic coloring and brushwork.

Tracy Miller, who owns Tracy Miller Fine Art, displays her work at Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd. She is licensed through five companies that showcase her work across the country.

Working from a customer’s photograph of a dog, cat, or horse, Miller studies the details and begins bringing her art to life. Instead of starting on a white canvas, to get the tone and specific colors she needs, she uses panels with colors like orange, pink, and yellow.

Depending on the number of paintings booked, works can be completed in as little as a week.

As Miller continues to be the painter of wild things in bold colors, she hopes her art brings one thing to clients – joy on their walls.

With her dog paintings drawing attention from the publishing world, her prints are now sold at TJ Maxx and other retailers around the world. More information on her work can be found on her website.

