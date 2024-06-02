In Focus: Aitkin’s Jaques Art Center Showcasing ’70 Going On 80′ Exhibit

The Jaques Art Center in Aitkin is currently hosting an exhibit called “70 Going on 80,” a collection of artwork from Janice Hasselius and Mary White.

The inspiration for the exhibit originated from an unlikely source during one of Hasselius and White’s art classes.

“The first question, the kids who did not know who I was, said, ‘How old are you?'” said White with a laugh. “Jan’s overhearing this, and we decided, you know what, we’re close to the same age. Let’s just say, you know, we’re not going to start really in the 70s where we are, but at 70 going on 80. And that’s where all this came about.”

And while the ladies’ love for art was reignited after retiring from their respective jobs, it has always been a part of them.

“My love for art has been forever,” White stated. “Even in grade school, I was doing posters, etc. for the school and kept doing that. One or two [would] major in art, but in the time when I was growing up, you just made sure you had a job.”

White enjoys curating artwork that focus on animals and nature, while Hasselius, a former master gardener, shares similar interests. However, her affinity towards specific art subjects has evolved over time.

“Let’s be honest about it – at my age, I love to work on it all,” admitted Hasselius. “I love working with natural things as a master gardener. I have a lot of paintings from the natural world, whether they’re flowers or the tulips, like for instance, or evergreens or whatever. Also, as I got older, I started painting pictures of my kids.”

For Hasselius and White, the art exhibit has given them an opportunity to push out one simple, yet powerful message: it’s never too early, nor too late, to immerse yourself within art.

“I hope they go away with an inspiration that it’s never too late,” Hasselius added. “You can always do it. You can, just keep out there and try. It’s simple, it’s easy. One step, one step, one step. Start with something simple, [go] from there. And then pretty soon you’re in your glory. You can do it. So come in and get inspiration.”

“70 Going on 80” will be on display at the Jaques Art Center through June 15.