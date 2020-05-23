Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Aitkin High School Choir Premieres Virtual Concert

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 23 2020

The Aitkin High School Concert Choir recently premiered their first ever virtual concert. Students recorded their performances remotely, while producers worked to bring all the recordings together. The concert has been shared on YouTube and now has over a thousand views.

Every spring, the choir puts on their annual Spring Pop concert, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, Director Kelly Blake looked for new ways to keep the tradition alive.

The virtual concert, which includes a number of soloists and ensembles, is still available on the Aitkin Public Schools website at isd1.org.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

