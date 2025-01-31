In Focus: A Preview into Bemidji Community Theater’s Production of ‘Misery’

The Bemidji Community Theater’s newest production is opening next week just in time for Valentine’s Day, although this performance is no romance.

You may have heard the phrase “misery loves company,” but in the case of “Misery,” the newest production coming to the theater, the company provided isn’t exactly the most welcoming.

“This is about the love of a book, and the love of a series turned into obsession and terror,” said co-director Sasha Almendinger.

“Misery,” a psychological horror novel originally written by Stephen King in 1987, was quickly adapted for the big screen in 1990, with both the book and the film winning multiple awards.

“It’s about a writer and a number one fan – she’s a little obsessive and possessive when she finally gets to have him at her house because of some unfortunate accident,” said Derrick Houle, a co-director who also plays the role of Paul Sheldon.

Even though some of the actors have some experience in the thriller genre, there is still a whole lot that goes into making the audience invested in the story.

“A lot more thinking of darker psychology and just really focusing on what Annie’s motives are,” explained Allison Cease, who plays Annie Wilkes. “Trying to get into that headspace as scary as it is. “Trying to figure out who Annie is and why she does the things she does.”

“Trying to create the intensity, trying to make the audience not shocked, but yet bring them to the edge of their seat of what’s going to happen,” said Houle.

“It’s really looking at those moments of suspense and how you can heighten them and immerse the audience even more, and then when there are special effects involved, making sure that they are as realistic as possible so that the audience can stay immersed,” added Almendinger.

Misery is one of Stephen King’s most popular stories. With a story this well known, you would think the crew would feel a bit of pressure to live up to the original, but it’s actually quite the opposite.

“I think that is the beauty of theater in general, because there’s going to be a different cast, because there’s different directors, because there’s different ideas about lighting and costumes, it’s going to morph into its own thing,” said Almendinger. “We could sit all day and try to compare ourselves to something else, but what we get to do is create our own legacy.”

The BCT will hold performances of “Misery” from February 7th through the 9th, as well as from the 14th to the 16th.