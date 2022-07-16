Lakeland PBS

In Focus: “A Collection Of Souls From Around The World” on Display in Brainerd

Ryan BowlerJul. 15 2022

An exhibit now on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd shows a three-year trip all across the globe.

“A Collection Of Souls From Around The World” depicts the solo journey of Claudia Allene as she traveled the world immersing herself among different cultures. Throughout the course of the journey, which began in 2013, photos of different places, people, and cultures were captured in over 41 countries including Peru, China, Mongolia, and India.

The exhibit paints a picture of the interesting world around us highlighting all the different cultures, wonderous sights, and precious souls along the way, and each photo comes with its own story and history.

“A Collection Of Souls From Around The World” will be on display through July 30th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

