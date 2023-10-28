In-Focus: A Bemidji Man Won the Minnesota State Walleye Stamp Contest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji man recently won the Walleye Minnesota State Stamp Contest for 2024. Sam Larsen has been an artist for years.

For years Sam Larsen has been making masterpieces. At a young age Larsen discovered his knack for intricate wildlife painting, by picking up a brush and putting it to canvas. Capturing the beauty of the outdoors is something that he thrives to share in his paintings, by spending an average of 40 to 60 hours on each one.

With years of experience under his belt he decided it was time to bring his expertise to the annual State Stamp contest in 2020. He started by entering turkey paintings. The first year he entered, he received feedback from judges that had helped him tremendously.

Realizing what needed to be done for the contest, Larsen entered a walleye painting for the contest this year. Going into it he had no idea what the outcome would be. As the anticipation built waiting for results, he received a call that he had won the walleye state stamp contest.

As it was exciting to win the contest, Larsen made sure it was more of a contest against himself through the years versus others. Having this mindset has made it clear to him what pieces of his paintings can be adjusted.

Larsen looks forward to continue his painting journey with selling his work and hopes to enter future state stamp contests.

Larsen’s website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/slarsenart

