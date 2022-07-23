Lakeland PBS

In Focus: 1st Annual Anishinaabe Art Festival Being Held in Bemidji

Emma HudziakJul. 22 2022

Friday was a day for celebration as the Anishinaabe Art Festival held its ribbon cutting ceremony that morning, marking the start of a new annual celebration where the three tribes of Leech Lake, Red Lake, and White Earth are joined together with the city of Bemidji by art and culture.

There are over 70 art vendor booths with a variety of handcrafted items such as beaded jewelry, photography, star quilts, clothing, and acrylic paintings.

Other activities on Friday included demonstration rooms for hand drum making, jingle dress making, and birchbark basketry. The evening ended with a fashion show displaying designs by multiple artists.

On Saturday, July 23rd there will be demonstration rooms on beading earrings, a performing arts show, and a tea bar, along with a variety of authentic Indigenous foods.

An event like this goes beyond just art and creativity. It’s an opportunity for a variety of cultures and the community of Bemidji to come together in support of one another.

This is a free event open to the public that will continue until Saturday at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Saturday’s festivities will start at 9 AM and go until 6 PM. More information can be at artfestivalbemidji.com.

The Sanford Center is located at 1111 Event Center Dr NE, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By — Emma Hudziak

