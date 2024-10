Music means something different for everyone. For Abraham Benson, a young musician in Brainerd, music is everything. The 17-year-old high school senior has already released three original albums.

Benson’s music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube Music. Benson will also perform live at Ya Sure Kombucha in downtown Brainerd on November 2nd from 7 to 8 p.m.