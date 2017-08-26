In Focus: 12th Annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival Takes Over Pine River

High-energy performers took center stage at the 12th Annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River. Guests made themselves comfortable in their lawn chairs at the Cass County Fairgrounds to enjoy the music. The four-day festival features more than 40 bluegrass shows.

“We tend towards more traditional Bluegrass, but we have more contemporary groups as well,” said Lakes Bluegrass Festival Entertainment DIrector Tim Roggencamp. “It’s all within the whole family of Bluegrass music.”

Bluegrass has influences of gospel and country music. Some of the most popular instruments are stringed instruments such as the guitar, bass fiddle and the banjo.

Mark Fischer performed at the Bluegrass Festival a few times, but this year he’s in the audience. He describes Bluegrass music as an entertaining art form.

“Acoustic instruments, without drums for the most part and there’s lots of good harmony,” said Fischer.

The Kody Norris Show from Tennessee and Kentucky knows how to wow a crowd.

Even though this is Norris’ first time at the festival, Bluegrass is in his roots. He has nearly 20 years of experience under his belt. Norris considers his style of music as a trip back in time with a retro twist.

“Bluegrass is a very fan friendly music and Bluegrass fans are the finest people in the world,” said Norris. “Once you’ve got that kind of a combination for your occupation, you’re ;loving something that you’re doing; playing it for people who absolutely love it. How can you beat that?”

This year also set a record for the number of campers with 162, and more are expected to come.

The festival concludes on Sunday.