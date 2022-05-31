Lakeland PBS

In Business: Zaiser’s in Nisswa Trying to Leave Their Mark on Tourists

Ryan BowlerMay. 30 2022

Located at the heart and center of the downtown Nisswa, Zaiser’s is a local boutique that has been around since 1947 when it first opened in the same building it resides in today.

Zaiser’s is a traditional store that sells all sorts of unique, wacky, and fun items from shoes to kitchen appliances to toys and board games. They pride themselves on all the quirky gifts and gadgets that they have that you might not have even known existed.

Now that it’s summertime and COVID rules and regulations have been lifted, Lakes Area tourism is finally back to what it once was, especially on Memorial Day, which means businesses in the Downtown Nisswa Shopping Plaza are thriving again.

