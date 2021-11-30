In Business: Yanmar, ASV Equipment in Grand Rapids Look Forward to Expansion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There will be more local job opportunities available in Grand Rapids with the recent expansion within Yanmar and ASV.

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America has two brands within their group. One is Yanmar products, which includes mini excavators, small wheel loaders, and track carriers. The other brand is ASV, which includes compact track loaders and skid steer loaders. In order to expand their compact equipment in North America, Yanmar acquired ASV back in late 2019.

There are currently three offices in North America, with the corporate headquarters located in Grand Rapids and two other offices that are located in Georgia. The majority of the steel work is done primarily at the Grand Rapids headquarters, and they build as many of the machines as they can.

One thing this company is excited for are the many job opportunities this expansion brings for locals, including what they say are full-time employment opportunities.

