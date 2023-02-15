Lakeland PBS

In Business: Ya-Sure Kombucha in Brainerd Offers Beverages from Unique Taproom

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 14 2023

A Brainerd business is offering unique non-alcoholic beverages in downtown Brainerd.

Ya-Sure Kombucha offers drinks like ginger beer and homemade root beer, but as their name suggests, their main staple is kombucha, a fermented tea flavored with fruit, vegetables, and spices. The process starts with SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast), where tea is fed to the SCOBY and starts to ferment.

The idea all came about when owner Shawn Hopman was working on the road. Seeking a healthier alternative to soda, he fell in love with the process of making kombucha and started a business out of it.

Ya-Sure Kombucha is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. More information is available on their website.

