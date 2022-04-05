Lakeland PBS

In Business: Wolf Pack Nutrition Sets Up Shop in Downtown Walker

Emma HudziakApr. 4 2022

Wolf Pack Nutrition, a new business that opened two weeks ago in downtown Walker, provides nutritional shakes and energy-boosting teas for visitors of all ages.

Early last spring, when Wolf Pack Nutrition co-owners Dan and Kari Morisette were searching for a lake home up in northern Minnesota, they came across the town of walker, where they not only fell in love with the people, but also with a building previously known as Tiger Lily’s Boutique.

Dan Morisette says that both he and his wife have been in the nutritional shake business for many years, and they were excited to try and help people in the Walker community achieve their health goals from both a nutritional and food stand point of view.

Both Kari and Dan are excited to meet people in the area, as well as get involved in upcoming summer events and activities such as the annual Bike-A-Thon.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Walker, Hackensack Recognized for Work at Protecting Drinking Water Sources

Gov. Walz to Fish on Leech Lake Reservation with Grand Rapids Guide for 2022 Fishing Opener

Walker Area Businesses Affected by Phone Scams

In Business: Amoore Bakery & Coffee to Open in Walker This Spring

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.