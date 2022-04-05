In Business: Wolf Pack Nutrition Sets Up Shop in Downtown Walker

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wolf Pack Nutrition, a new business that opened two weeks ago in downtown Walker, provides nutritional shakes and energy-boosting teas for visitors of all ages.

Early last spring, when Wolf Pack Nutrition co-owners Dan and Kari Morisette were searching for a lake home up in northern Minnesota, they came across the town of walker, where they not only fell in love with the people, but also with a building previously known as Tiger Lily’s Boutique.

Dan Morisette says that both he and his wife have been in the nutritional shake business for many years, and they were excited to try and help people in the Walker community achieve their health goals from both a nutritional and food stand point of view.

Both Kari and Dan are excited to meet people in the area, as well as get involved in upcoming summer events and activities such as the annual Bike-A-Thon.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

