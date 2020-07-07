In Business: Whelan Properties in Bemidji Building New Apartment Homes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Whelan Properties is a real estate development company that has build both apartment and commercial buildings in the Bemidji area. When the company saw a need for additional housing, they came up with a solution.

Construction for the new apartment building in Bemidji began on April 15th, and the expected completion date is set around September or October, assuming everything goes as planned.

