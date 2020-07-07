Lakeland PBS

In Business: Whelan Properties in Bemidji Building New Apartment Homes

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 6 2020

Whelan Properties is a real estate development company that has build both apartment and commercial buildings in the Bemidji area. When the company saw a need for additional housing, they came up with a solution.

Construction for the new apartment building in Bemidji began on April 15th, and the expected completion date is set around September or October, assuming everything goes as planned.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

