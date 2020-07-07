In Business: Whelan Properties in Bemidji Building New Apartment Homes
Whelan Properties is a real estate development company that has build both apartment and commercial buildings in the Bemidji area. When the company saw a need for additional housing, they came up with a solution.
Construction for the new apartment building in Bemidji began on April 15th, and the expected completion date is set around September or October, assuming everything goes as planned.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.