In Business: “We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym” Providing Virtual Learning Space

“We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym” in Baxter provides kids of all abilities a safe place to socialize, play, and to enjoy physical activities. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, owners Anesha and Ben Martinka adapted a section of their gym for virtual learning and to help with homework.

Anesha and Ben opened the gym over a year ago after looking for a place where their son could express himself while still having fun. As they look forward to welcoming the public back to their facility, they are also taking additional measures to keep everyone safe, including hand sanitation, taking temperatures, and cleaning in between visitors.

To learn more about the virtual learning space and after-school help available to students, visit www.werockthespectrumbrainerdlakes.com or call the Kid’s Gym at 218-454-0631.

