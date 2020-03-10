In Business: “We Love Messes” Turns Cleaning and Organizing Into Thriving Business
Based in Bemidji, We Love Messes takes what is normally the hassle of cleaning and organizing into a thriving business that has grown tremendously over the years.
Owner Tammy Schotzko puts no time restraints on how fast her and her team moves on a client’s home. She allows her clients to move at their own pace until they’re ready to let go of certain items.
