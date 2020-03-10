Lakeland PBS

In Business: “We Love Messes” Turns Cleaning and Organizing Into Thriving Business

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 10 2020

Based in Bemidji, We Love Messes takes what is normally the hassle of cleaning and organizing into a thriving business that has grown tremendously over the years.

Owner Tammy Schotzko puts no time restraints on how fast her and her team moves on a client’s home. She allows her clients to move at their own pace until they’re ready to let go of certain items.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Phil Verchota Full Interview On U.S. 1980 “Miracle on Ice” 40th Year Anniversary

Former AIRC Executive Director Charged With Theft of Minnesota Indian Education Association Funds

One Dead, Two Injured in Head-On Collision in Bemidji

City Of Bemidji Ward 2 Special Election Cancelled, New Date Set

Latest Stories

Shooting In Brainerd After Juveniles Paid For Marijuana With Counterfeit Money

Posted on Mar. 10 2020

Large Sinkhole in Hubbard County Forces Detours

Posted on Mar. 10 2020

13th Annual Bridges Career Exploration Day Held At Central Lakes College

Posted on Mar. 10 2020

Armed Man Fatally Shot By Deputy, Another Man Found Dead in Backus Home

Posted on Mar. 9 2020

Moose Population Remains Stable For The Ninth Year In A Row

Posted on Mar. 9 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.