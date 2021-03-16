In Business: War Ready Fight Shop in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new fight shop in Bemidji aims to bring clothes and accessories to a variety of fighters in the area with an emphasis on Native American pride.

War Ready opened full-time in Bemidji last November. But for owner Jesse Milhem, fighting has been a lifelong passion and owning a storefront was nothing new.

Originally from Florida, Milhem has lived in a variety of places from Korea to Hawaii, but managing a fighter brought him all the way up north to Bemidji. As he went to more and more fights, he realized that there was not a brand for Native Americans to wear to show their pride. Milhem comes from a grandparent in the Seminole tribe of Florida.

From that idea, he created his brand “Native American Fighter”. The brand was born in Leech Lake. He would sell his brand at matches throughout the area.

In the last five months, there have been different additions made to the shop. While the shop only carries his brand for now, Milhem hopes to continue growing in the future.

Milhem hopes to open a second location by the end of the summer and to have it in Red Lake or White Earth.

