Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Red Lake Conservation Officer Dies While Responding To Call

In Business: Wallin Berry Farm Celebrates 40 Years Of Berries

Jul. 8 2019

A little farm on the outskirts of Nisswa has been providing berries to the community for the last 40 years. Wall-een Berry Farm is open for the summer and welcomes anyone to come out and pick their own strawberries.

Wallin Berry Farm, located about three miles east of Nisswa, has been family-owned and operated since 1979 when two brothers, Calvin and John Wallin got the idea from a strawberry farmer at an auction.

Each year people in the Brainerd Lakes Area flock to Wallin Berry Farm to pick their own strawberries, and in the later season, blueberries and raspberries.

Wallin Berry Farm is a family operation and everyone lends a hand.

For the Wallins and customers alike, a trip to the farm is more than just about the berries you pick.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Nisswa Prepares For Thousands Of Visitors For Freedom Days Celebration

Nisswa Schoolmarm Gives Visitors A Glimpse Into 1800’s School Life

Northwoods Adventure: Picking Berries At The Honeyberry Farm

Grand View Lodge Adds “North” Hotel and Conference Center To Its Resort

Latest Story

Shannon “Opie” Barron

Red Lake Conservation Officer Dies While Responding To Call

The Red Lake Nation is mourning the death of one of its conservation officers. Shannon “Opie” Barron, 48, died late last night after suffering a
Posted on Jul. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Shannon “Opie” Barron

Red Lake Conservation Officer Dies While Responding To Call

Posted on Jul. 8 2019

Minnesota Historical Society Announces Recipients Of Minnesota Historical And Cultural Heritage Small Grants

Posted on Jul. 8 2019

Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Today In Honor Of Pilot Timothy McDonald

Posted on Jul. 8 2019

Williston Man Airlifted After He Was Injured While Skiing On Spirit Lake In Menahga

Posted on Jul. 8 2019

Park Rapids Currently Hosting Largest Rodeo In Minnesota

Posted on Jul. 6 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate