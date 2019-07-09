In Business: Wallin Berry Farm Celebrates 40 Years Of Berries

A little farm on the outskirts of Nisswa has been providing berries to the community for the last 40 years. Wall-een Berry Farm is open for the summer and welcomes anyone to come out and pick their own strawberries.

Wallin Berry Farm, located about three miles east of Nisswa, has been family-owned and operated since 1979 when two brothers, Calvin and John Wallin got the idea from a strawberry farmer at an auction.

Each year people in the Brainerd Lakes Area flock to Wallin Berry Farm to pick their own strawberries, and in the later season, blueberries and raspberries.

Wallin Berry Farm is a family operation and everyone lends a hand.

For the Wallins and customers alike, a trip to the farm is more than just about the berries you pick.