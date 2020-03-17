In Business: Victual Serving Specialty Foods and More In Downtown Crosby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Victual in downtown Crosby opened its doors last summer to provide shoppers with premium ice cream and specialty foods.

Victual is a local shop that provides artisan-style ice cream and a variety of food, fine wines, and home decor. Owners provide samples of their products to have an interactive customer service experience with locals.

