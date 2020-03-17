Lakeland PBS

In Business: Victual Serving Specialty Foods and More In Downtown Crosby

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 17 2020

Victual in downtown Crosby opened its doors last summer to provide shoppers with premium ice cream and specialty foods.

Victual is a local shop that provides artisan-style ice cream and a variety of food, fine wines, and home decor. Owners provide samples of their products to have an interactive customer service experience with locals.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

City Of Bemidji Makes Way For New First City Liquor Store

BLAEDC Holds Annual Meeting Detailing Economic Growth Of Lakes Area

Community Spotlight: Sanford Center Brings Back Bemidji Women’s Expo

Latest Stories

Gov. Walz Orders Closures of Bars, Restaurants, Businesses To Curb COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Schools In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Closures

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Officials in the Bemidji Area Discuss Plans and Preparations For COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Coronavirus Regulations Impact Brainerd Area Churches

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Overnight Burglary At Red Rooster Bar In Genola

Posted on Mar. 16 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.