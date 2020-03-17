In Business: Victual Serving Specialty Foods and More In Downtown Crosby
Victual in downtown Crosby opened its doors last summer to provide shoppers with premium ice cream and specialty foods.
Victual is a local shop that provides artisan-style ice cream and a variety of food, fine wines, and home decor. Owners provide samples of their products to have an interactive customer service experience with locals.
