In Business: Up North Sports of Bemidji Expands with New Location

Up North Sports of Bemidji is one of the largest stocking snowmobile clothing and apparel dealers in the country, carrying brands such as FXR, Klim, 509, and Castle X. After three-and-a-half years of being in business, the owners decided that it was time for expansion.

Store President Mike Fogelson, says that their last building was just under 12,000 square feet, and the new location is about 34,000 square feet. The new showroom is about 9,000 square feet, leaving the rest of the space for offices and buildings on the property.

Customers will be happy to hear that as result of this expansion, it’s created other merchandise opportunities such as ice fishing houses, portable shelters, ice fishing drills, and more.

Fogelson shares that the goal for this business is to have it be the ultimate destination for his customers. He also adds that this location is more than just a store – it’s a place where customers can receive the customized help they need.

More information on their new location be found on their website.

