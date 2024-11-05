In Business: ‘Unbridled Ranch’ in Laporte Aims to Offer Faith-Based Healing

A new non-profit ministry ranch called Unbridled Ranch held its grand opening over the weekend. The ranch is a place where those who feel they are going through something traumatic can come to the ranch and be offered faith-based healing, with the help of a horse.

Former first responders Eric and Jessica Ramsdell have been wanting to help their community as long as they have been living in it. Last winter, they got the idea to open their own ministry in the area in order to help those struggling with traumatic events.

“It’s basically a youth ranch where people who have been through a traumatic time can come and work with a mentor and work towards restoration through the love of Jesus and through working with a horse,” explained Jessica, Unbridled Ranch’s Executive Director.

Participants will learn the basics of riding and how to build a relationship and trust with a horse. Louie and Smokey, the two horses on the ranch, are used for multiple purposes, but one thing they are masters at is matching their riders’ emotions.

“So if somebody is feeling anxious, the horse will feel anxious. If somebody is calm, the horse will calm down,” added Jessica. “And so there is this kind of symbiotic relationship between a rider and a horse. They kind of create this bond where they understand that the horse cares about them and cares about how they’re feeling. And then we can in turn teach them that this is very similar to the love of the Father.”

As former first responders themselves, the Ramsdells also want to help with first responders in the area who may be experiencing forms of PTSD.

“We’re both former firefighters; she’s a former dispatcher, I’m a former police officer, and people in that career see stuff that they shouldn’t have to see,” said Eric, a member of Unbridled Ranch’s Board of Directors. “They go through stuff they shouldn’t have to do. PTSD develops a lot of the time. We have a PTSD session, so anybody that’s struggling with that, please reach out.”

No matter what someone may be struggling with, Unbridled Ranch wants the public to know they will always have their doors open.

“There’s a lot of hurt in the Bemidji area, and we just want to provide an option or a resource to families that might have a kids struggling or maybe it’s an adult that’s struggling. Sign up, come out, we’d love to have you,” Eric added.

To celebrate the grand opening, Eric and Jessica Ramsdell hosted a silent auction with its donors, who either supplies to build the ranch or dedicated their time to making Unbridled Ranch a reality.