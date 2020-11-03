In Business: Two Best Friends Start New Business in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

David Brittain and Ben Bush have been best friends since they were two, and now that they are adults, the two have started a new business venture together.

Brittain & Bush Junk Removal and Seasonal Services is a one-stop shop for any handyman needs. From raking leaves to mowing lawns and shoveling snow, the business is excited to be offering its services to the community.

You can contact the business at brittainandbush@gmail.com or follow the business on their Facebook page.

