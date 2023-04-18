In Business: Two Bemidji Businesses Merge Under One Roof at Ally’s Corner Shoppe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An established Bemidji business opened its doors under a new name.

Ally’s Corner Shoppe is the result of Junkin’ Treasures and Twine & Gable coming together under one roof. The business not only sells repurposed and vintage products, but aims to create a community gathering space.

Whether it’s crafts, jewelry, or repurposed items, the owners of Ally’s Corner Shoppe, Angie Behr and Kelly Speck, aim to stock their shelves and the floor with items for everyone. They are also looking to provide a space for the public to make use of for themselves, which people had a chance to see at the store’s grand opening event this past Saturday, April 15th.

The grand opening didn’t just celebrate a new name – it also focused on the ease at which the two businesses merged into one. The merger began last year and was completed in January of this year. While both businesses moved under one roof, the products and atmosphere remains the same.

Located where Junkin’ Treasure was, Ally’s Corner includes a classroom that can be used as the aforementioned community gathering space. During the grand opening, other local businesses were present as well, including Sweet & Salty, an organic cotton candy pop-up, the Java Shack, and a local yarn maker.

Ally’s Corner Shoppe is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

