In Business: Traveling Art Pub Blends Art Education with Business Partnerships

It’s what some people call an art studio on the move.

The Traveling Art Pub has expanded over its 10-year lifespan from central Minnesota to the northwest, looking to not only support local artists but other small businesses as well.

From International Falls to central Minnesota, the Traveling Art Pub can be found here, there, and everywhere. With the goal of bringing together people and businesses, the Traveling Art Pub blends art education and community connections. One such get-together was held last week at WineDown Wine Bar in Walker.

“I sit in front of people. I paint along with them. I tell them exactly what I’m doing,” explained Amanda Davenport, creative guide with the Traveling Art Pub. “They paint along with me. Sometimes the results are pretty close to mine, sometimes they just do their own thing.”

The Traveling Art Pub has studios in Bemidji and Walker. By partnering with local stores, business is brought not only to them, but their collaborators as well.

“Since we’ve opened in 2019 we have been hosting Traveling Art Pub,” said Serena Walters, WineDown’s Event Coordinator.

The Traveling Art Pub also holds events at the WineDown Nisswa location and will be at the new Crosslake location as well.

While the attendees get to walk away with a piece they made, the creative guides and business owners also gain experiences for each art pub.

“When I first started this position, I never thought that I would want to become a teacher,” said Davenport. “You have people who come to these all the time, but then the newbies that come and are actually impressed with what they did, that’s probably my favorite.”

