Lakeland PBS

In Business: Tiger Lily’s in Walker Benefits from Location Change

Emma HudziakDec. 27 2021

Tiger Lily’s Boutique has been providing fine jewelry, apparel, and gifts for adults and children for many locals and visitors alike since the business first opened in 1984. It made its way to 5th Street in 1993, where it stood for roughly 28 years. Many remember it as being the boutique that ran parallel up 5th Street with The Village Square. But this past June, the current owners, who purchased Tiger Lily’s in 2006, decided it was time for a change.

Rich Hansen, owner of Tiger Lily’s, shares that the move to Walker’s main street has been all around good for business. Oddly enough, COVID-19 was considered a positive when it came to small business shopping, especially for a little town like Walker.

Though Tiger Lily’s is not new to the town, Part-Owner Krista Hansen says that when it comes to businesses, there is quite a difference in locations located on Main Street.

Not only has the move to their new location provided a much larger space, but it has also provided more opportunities for a variety of new inventory.

Tiger Lily’s now sits on Main Street in Walker where Northern Exposure used to be.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Harbor Freight Tools in Bemidji Open for Business

Laporte School Hosts “Gift of Giving” Holiday Shop for Students

Bemidji to Receive New Condo Development Along Lake Bemidji South Shore

In Business: New Owners Keep Walker Bay Coffee Co. Going for the Community

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.