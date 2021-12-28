In Business: Tiger Lily’s in Walker Benefits from Location Change

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tiger Lily’s Boutique has been providing fine jewelry, apparel, and gifts for adults and children for many locals and visitors alike since the business first opened in 1984. It made its way to 5th Street in 1993, where it stood for roughly 28 years. Many remember it as being the boutique that ran parallel up 5th Street with The Village Square. But this past June, the current owners, who purchased Tiger Lily’s in 2006, decided it was time for a change.

Rich Hansen, owner of Tiger Lily’s, shares that the move to Walker’s main street has been all around good for business. Oddly enough, COVID-19 was considered a positive when it came to small business shopping, especially for a little town like Walker.

Though Tiger Lily’s is not new to the town, Part-Owner Krista Hansen says that when it comes to businesses, there is quite a difference in locations located on Main Street.

Not only has the move to their new location provided a much larger space, but it has also provided more opportunities for a variety of new inventory.

Tiger Lily’s now sits on Main Street in Walker where Northern Exposure used to be.

