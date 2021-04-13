In Business: The Red Barn in Park Rapids Opens Under New Owners

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A barn used for retail in Park Rapids has changed ownership, going from being called Carter’s to simply The Red Barn. The new owners are expanding the services and hours for the store.

Carter’s Red Barn was a mainstay in the Park Rapids community, so when it was posted for sale Grethe Beyer was quick to purchase it along with her husband. Along with extending the hours, they also made a few renovations to the interior of the building.

To connect with vendors, Beyer contacted Ashley Vocelka, who rents the space to sell her own wares and manage the other tenants. The products offered now have an emphasis on local vendors and artists. The assortment of vendors means a variety of different products.

The Red Barn will host their grand opening for the season Mother’s Day Weekend. They also hope to host flea markets throughout the summer.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today