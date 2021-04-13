Lakeland PBS

In Business: The Red Barn in Park Rapids Opens Under New Owners

Betsy Melin — Apr. 12 2021

A barn used for retail in Park Rapids has changed ownership, going from being called Carter’s to simply The Red Barn. The new owners are expanding the services and hours for the store.

Carter’s Red Barn was a mainstay in the Park Rapids community, so when it was posted for sale Grethe Beyer was quick to purchase it along with her husband. Along with extending the hours, they also made a few renovations to the interior of the building.

To connect with vendors, Beyer contacted Ashley Vocelka, who rents the space to sell her own wares and manage the other tenants. The products offered now have an emphasis on local vendors and artists. The assortment of vendors means a variety of different products.

The Red Barn will host their grand opening for the season Mother’s Day Weekend. They also hope to host flea markets throughout the summer.

By — Betsy Melin

