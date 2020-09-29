In Business: The Lash Call in Bemidji Under New Ownership

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Lash Call in Bemidji has existed for over five years, but 2020 has brought some exciting changes for the salon.

Lash extensions are a salon service that has been growing in popularity in recent years. The Lash Call offers lash extensions in downtown Bemidji, where clients come in first to discuss their eyelashes. Clients then typically come in once every 2-3 weeks to refill their lashes.

Like all businesses right now, they have had to adopt new safety standards due to COVID-19, but those have not had a large effect on the salon.

For owner Chelsea Fluey, becoming a business owner was a surprise. She does not regret her decision to purchase the business, and she hopes for the company to expand further in the next few years.

The next update to the salon will be an outdoor mural planned in the next couple of weeks.

