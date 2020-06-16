In Business: The Hanger Reopens in Bemidji

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Hanger, a consignment shop in Bemidji, has been closed for the last two months due to stay-at-home orders. But now, they have reopened and are ready for the summer.

The Hanger is an upscale resale shop in downtown Bemidji that accepts clothes donations from the community and resells them. Those who sell their clothes make a commission, as does the store itself.

The store, along with many other non-essential businesses, had to close to the public due to stay-at-home orders during the spring. They had closed March 18th, meaning they were not able to open to the public for over two months.

Right now, the shop is able to reopen with limited capacity. The store has also taken new precautions to ensure things inside stay clean, including extra sanitizing throughout the store. Clothing items are cleaned, as well as the hangers that they will hang on.

Owner Shelby Sauer said she has seen most of her customers wearing masks, but she is not currently requiring them in her shop. She has begun selling them to customers for $5 each and says there has been a lot of interest in the masks.

The Hanger has also provided hand sanitizer at the entrance of the store as well by the register.

As for the rest of the summer, they hope they will be able to reopen at full capacity soon as we move into Phase 4 of the Stay Safe MN orders.

