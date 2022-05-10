In Business: The Hangar in Park Rapids Open for Remote Workers, Entrepreneurs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The City of Park Rapids has welcomed a new business to the area called “The Hangar,” which provides a local co-working space with a wide variety of services for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and remote workers.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it hasn’t been uncommon to find many people working from home. But for some people working from home, it can be stressful and sometimes chaotic. Operated by the Heartland Lakes Development Commission, The Hangar is able to provide a work-from-home workspace without being at home.

At the Hangar, business owners, entrepreneurs, and remote workers can purchase a pay-as-you-go pass or a monthly membership to have access to their services. Some of these include access to a kitchenette, basic office supplies, a social area, peer support, and even networking opportunities.

Dell Carver, District Director of SCORE, says that the hangar will also be receiving an additional service through their collaboration of free business advice and mentorship for growing business owners and entrepreneurs.

Additional information on business services and hours can be found at heartlandlakesdevelopment.org.

