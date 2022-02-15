In Business: The Gallery in Brainerd Loving Downtown More Than Ever

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As local communities start to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic, a local fashion and pop culture shop in Brainerd that’s been around for over 50 years is loving downtown more than ever.

Open since 1971, The Gallery offers an eclectic selection of items, ranging from greeting cards and gifts to apparel and vinyl records. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM.

