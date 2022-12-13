In Business: The Falls Theatre in Little Falls Begins Renovations to Reopen Next Year

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A historic building in downtown Little Falls is getting some much-needed renovations. The Falls Theatre has been empty since the summer of 2020, but its new owners are making it their mission to bring back movies and live theater performances put on by the public.

Previously known as Falls Cinema, the building had to close due to the pandemic along with many other businesses. After sitting vacant for some time, it was purchased by Phil and Susy Prosapio. Although it wouldn’t be easy, they knew they could give it the love and care it always needed.

The owners’ plan is to renovate the theater back to how it looked in 1938. They hope to put in a restaurant and a third screen in the building next door.

The main reason for renovations was because of the age of the building, now at about 90 years old. Some things being replaced are drywall, insulation, and certain parts of the roof. With the building deteriorating over the years, it will need an all-new mechanical system, all new plumbing, and projection systems.

For a building so old, there can be challenges for business Eagle Construction considering all the things they have been finding.

During renovations, a lot of historical elements have been found that the Prosapios never realized existed. Items like posters have been found that were covered up by draperies or hidden within the ceiling. There’s more that still may be lying behind other doors or walls.

Since the announcement of their reopening, the public feedback has been nothing but tremendous.

“People stop in all the time, they say, ‘Oh, it’s great to see that you’re working on it,'” said Joe Imholte, Contegrity Group Inc. project manager. “They’re excited, I mean, if we had tickets to see just the [renovations], I’m sure we’d be selling tickets right now.”

With Eagle Construction doing multiple projects a year, they explained why it’s important to keep such a building intact and what it means to represent something so historic.

“Buildings hold a lot of value in small towns, and it’s good to keep stuff like this going,” said Eagle Construction laborer Noah Iten. “There should be more people that take pride in the historical aspects of their town.”

“Our reasoning is to give the people of this community a place to be entertained, a place to shop, a place to eat, and give the people the opportunities and chances, and that’s what we care about,” explained owner Phil Prosapio.

With the theater originally opening on June 15, 1933, the owners’ goal is to reopen the building to the public on its 90th anniversary on June 15, 2023.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today