In Business: “The Door” in Laporte Serves as Coffee Shop and Emergency Shelter

Emma HudziakSep. 20 2021

Laporte has introduced a new business to town called “The Door.” It is at what is believed to be the oldest residence in Laporte, aged at 120 years old.

Joyce and Kevin Day have always been in a position to help people in need. Though they had the idea to start a business back in 2018, it will be exactly 6 months this week since the owners opened their new emergency shelter “Level Ground” and their coffee shop to the public. The shop on the main level supports the expenses of the shelter.

There are four bedrooms, one bathroom, a play den, and a sitting area located upstairs for shelter residents. Joyce says that residents also have access to a computer in order to help them find jobs. It is really about helping people, and putting them in the right direction.

The residence was originally a family home and parsonage for Trinity Lutheran Church. The house then sat empty for the last 10 years. The three-story house was in disrepair when it was completely gutted and renovated in the fall of 2019.

While there were a few stumbling blocks along the way, the support that they received was incredible. All furniture, carpeting, electrical, plumbing, and household goods were donated both by local businesses and community.

The home was built in 1906 by CJ Stuart, who was the town’s postmaster at the time. When Stuart was placed in this position, he decided to name the town from its original name, “Anne,” to “Laporte.” Laporte, then, stands for “the door” in French, which the Days did not know before naming it.

The door is open to the public Monday-Saturday from 6:30 AM to 2:00 PM. You can find contact information and ways to donate on their Facebook page.

