In Business: ‘The Chocolate Dog’ in Deer River Makes Treats for Both Humans and Dogs

Deer River has seen several shops open in the past few years, including a unique one that made the city its home in December. The Chocolate Dog, a downtown confection and gift shop, is looking to break the mold.

“I just have a passion for dogs,” said owner Chelsea Pusc. “And I thought that I was going to actually transfer over to making just dog treats. But then I felt like there was a need in the area for chocolate and homemade things because there isn’t really a shop like this in the area.”

From there, she combined her two loves into her new business. And even though there’s a whole shop and plenty of dog-themed items, the real star of the show is Pusc’s homemade chocolates.

“I just love making treats and just seeing people’s faces light up when they try a handmade truffle or something that I’ve made that, like, brings them back to a different time,” said Pusc. “I had somebody in who was talking about my peppermint patties and how they tasted just like the ones that they had at their wedding, like 40 years ago. And it’s like, that is what I’m here for.”

The gift shop portion of the store is primarily made up of products from Minnesota, and on top of supporting other small businesses, The Chocolate Dog wants to support everyone’s four-legged companions as well.

“I want to give back to the community and help the rescue shelters,” Pusc explained. “I collect tips on the Square system, and then I donate to local rescue shelters.”

The Deer River shop is now working to create handmade confections for both man and his best friend.

“The Chocolate Dog just is me,” added Pusc with a laugh. “And it’s great that I can take my dog, Charlie, to work with me, and he’s my logo and he’s kind of the inspiration for the whole business. This is his—like, he doesn’t let me leave the house without him. So he wants to go, he likes going to work.”

There are different truffle flavors and types of chocolate every week at the shop. And since the store is dog-themed, it’s only fair that dogs are welcome inside as well—but, of course, not to eat the chocolate.