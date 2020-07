Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new restaurant is adding a beach house atmosphere to the small town of Nisswa. A location that was once known for its grill flavors has turned into a place that offers both brunch and dinner entrees to customers. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

Sunshine’s SummerHouse is open every day and is now offering catering, outdoor dining, and carryout.

