In Business: Sundog Handmade in Bemidji Adds DIY Touch to Baked Goods

During the pandemic, it has been pretty challenging for many businesses, but for Muriel Kingery, the owner of Sundog Handmade, it brought forth some tasty opportunities.

As a registered Minnesota Cottage Food Producer, Kingery was able to start her own business where all goods are produced in her home kitchen in Bemidji.

Kingery has become quite her own master at icing by building up skill after skill. Though she started this process in February, baking has always been apart of who she is. One thing Kingery looks forward to this year is the Christmas season.

Aside from Kingery’s delicious cookies and cookie kits, she also offers a variety of other baked goods such as sourdoughs and her signature chippies. There may even be a slight possibility of some treats for man’s best friend in the future.

Sundog Handmade is currently looking forward to the holiday season. More information can be found on her website sundoghandmade.com.

