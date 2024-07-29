In Business: Southeast Asian & South American Restaurant “Chick N’ Rice” Opens In Brainerd

A new diner option opened in downtown Brainerd last month.

Stationed at the Northwind Grille’s old location, the new restaurant is called Chick N’ Rice and it features influence from South Asian and South American cuisines.

Chick N’ Rice co-owner Sarawut Rasaphakdee knew that bringing his Thailand influence combined with South American cuisine to Brainerd could create some culture shock, but he felt chicken, the world’s most heavily consumed product, could people together.

While chicken and rice is a common dish, Chick N’ Rice, prepares its title dish unique to most, marinating the chicken over a couple days, while serving sticky rice seasoned with garlic and ginger.

The Southeast Asian and South American influence is apparent throughout the restaurant, however M knows the customer comes first and offers multiple American-style dishes for those not yet ready for the full Chick N’ Rice experience.

While Chick N’ Rice also offers American classics like quesadillas and cheese fries, the new restaurant is trying to introduce the Brainerd Lakes area to the many dishes Southeast Asian and Peruvian cuisine have to offer.

And so far, the community response has been more than encouraging.

Chick N’ Rice is currently exploring adding vegan options to its menu.