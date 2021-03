Click to print (Opens in new window)

Skeeter Stitch, which has been in business for 24 years now, is a locally owned custom embroidery business providing custom designs for business, organizations, and much more.

The business also has retail locations in both Lueken’s Village Foods North and South stores.

