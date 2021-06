Click to print (Opens in new window)

“A giraffe, a lion, and an alligator all walk into Brainerd…”

It kind of sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it’s not. All those animals and more call central Minnesota their home.

This year, the zoo has added more activities for people to enjoy, like amusement rides and their “Expedition Safari” train ride, but the many animals on the property are still the main attraction.

Safari North is open everyday from 9 AM until 6 PM. Train rides are spread out Monday through Thursday, but run all day on the weekends.

