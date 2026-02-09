Feb 9, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

In Business: Reputation, Relationships Key for Anderson Cleaners in Brainerd

There’s a dry cleaning business in Brainerd that has stood tall for over a century.

All those working at Anderson Cleaners have developed relationships with many different people from many different occupations.

“Our reputation is everything,” said store manager Lori Burdick. “If something is not right, we make it right.”

If Brainerd is too far out of the way for someone, the business also has a drop-off and pick-up system, with spots set up in places like Aitkin, Breezy Point, and Crosslake. Anderson Cleaners hopes to add additional drop-off points in Baxter and Nisswa in the near future, as well as areas such as Wadena and Grand Rapids down the road.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

first city cannabis bemidji february 2026

02-09-2026

Business

First City Cannabis Approved To Operate Within Bemidji City Limits

tyler schreck hospitalized staples thumbnail

02-09-2026

Community

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Staples Remains Hospitalized

brainerd gustafson park fence thumbnail

02-09-2026

Education & Government

Brainerd City Council Votes To Designate Gustafson Park as a City Park

bemidji martial arts tournament thumbnail 1

02-09-2026

Community

Martial Artists Gather for Annual Bemidji Total Martial Arts Family Tournament