In Business: Reputation, Relationships Key for Anderson Cleaners in Brainerd

There’s a dry cleaning business in Brainerd that has stood tall for over a century.

All those working at Anderson Cleaners have developed relationships with many different people from many different occupations.

“Our reputation is everything,” said store manager Lori Burdick. “If something is not right, we make it right.”

If Brainerd is too far out of the way for someone, the business also has a drop-off and pick-up system, with spots set up in places like Aitkin, Breezy Point, and Crosslake. Anderson Cleaners hopes to add additional drop-off points in Baxter and Nisswa in the near future, as well as areas such as Wadena and Grand Rapids down the road.