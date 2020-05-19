In Business: Rafferty’s Pizza Makes Adjustments to Keep Staff and Customers Safe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Rafferty’s Pizza in Brainerd continues to serve the community despite having to make a few adjustments to keep their staff and customers safe. The restaurant is known for its fresh ingredients, signature sauce, and local feel, but as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an immense impact on area businesses, Rafferty’s needed to adjust.

Still, Rafferty’s is doing its best to offer the same quality pizza that Brainerd Lakes residents recognize including their take-and-bakes specials or their delivery options.

