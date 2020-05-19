Lakeland PBS

In Business: Rafferty’s Pizza Makes Adjustments to Keep Staff and Customers Safe

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 18 2020

Rafferty’s Pizza in Brainerd continues to serve the community despite having to make a few adjustments to keep their staff and customers safe. The restaurant is known for its fresh ingredients, signature sauce, and local feel, but as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an immense impact on area businesses, Rafferty’s needed to adjust.

Still, Rafferty’s is doing its best to offer the same quality pizza that Brainerd Lakes residents recognize including their take-and-bakes specials or their delivery options.

Chantelle Calhoun

