Lakeland PBS

In Business: Puzzles to Solve, Rooms to Escape at Minute59 in Bemidji

Justin OthoudtSep. 20 2022

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Watching captivating plots unfold as super sleuths solve clues and overcome obstacles is certainly an exciting endeavor. But what if you and your peers were put in the midst of one such puzzle? That’s the kind of experience that Minute59 Mystery & Escape Rooms in Bemidji has offered for the past five years.

An escape room is a collaborative experience where a group of people have to solve a number of puzzles within a room to uncover some great mystery, or to escape the room itself.

Currently, the business is offering two rooms. Those are “Banshee!”, which pits the group against a mythical creature in order to save a village, and “The Rescue of Professor Dawkins,” which sees the team save the world from a nefarious madman. But if neither of those strike your fancy, don’t worry: there’s more to come.

“I started building a larger room, because I get a lot of people requesting larger rooms,” explained Tricia Robinson, Minute59’s owner. “That one is probably about 60% done.”

One of the main appeals of escape rooms is coming together in a collaborative setting to achieve one goal, which makes it a perfect activity for family, friends, or coworkers.

“Everybody gets their moment of brilliance, which is really cool,” said Robinson.

More information on Minute59 and how to book a room can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Beltrami Electric Cooperative Showcases Electric Vehicles at Annual Car Show

Highway 71 Project in Bemidji Nearing Completion

Bemidji Coalition Launches Stable Supportive Rental Housing Plan

Beltrami County Historical Society Honoring Veterans with New Exhibit

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.