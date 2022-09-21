In Business: Puzzles to Solve, Rooms to Escape at Minute59 in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Watching captivating plots unfold as super sleuths solve clues and overcome obstacles is certainly an exciting endeavor. But what if you and your peers were put in the midst of one such puzzle? That’s the kind of experience that Minute59 Mystery & Escape Rooms in Bemidji has offered for the past five years.

An escape room is a collaborative experience where a group of people have to solve a number of puzzles within a room to uncover some great mystery, or to escape the room itself.

Currently, the business is offering two rooms. Those are “Banshee!”, which pits the group against a mythical creature in order to save a village, and “The Rescue of Professor Dawkins,” which sees the team save the world from a nefarious madman. But if neither of those strike your fancy, don’t worry: there’s more to come.

“I started building a larger room, because I get a lot of people requesting larger rooms,” explained Tricia Robinson, Minute59’s owner. “That one is probably about 60% done.”

One of the main appeals of escape rooms is coming together in a collaborative setting to achieve one goal, which makes it a perfect activity for family, friends, or coworkers.

“Everybody gets their moment of brilliance, which is really cool,” said Robinson.

More information on Minute59 and how to book a room can be found on their website.

