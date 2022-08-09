Lakeland PBS

In Business: Prairie Pines Childcare Center Opens in Fosston

Emma HudziakAug. 8 2022

A new non-profit child care center called Prairie Pines opened its doors to the community of Fosston last month to provide their services to families, with care starting from infants and going all the way to school-aged children.

Over four years ago, the city of Fosston ran a comprehensive community-wide study assess the needs of their residents. The need for a local childcare center ranked third on the list.

Infants, toddlers, and children in pre-kindergarten all have their individual rooms. The square footage of the center dictates how many children are allowed in each category.

The new childcare center was a community-built project for Fosston, where donations of $220,000 from local businesses and organizations helped get it up and running.

Phase two for afterschool-aged kids should be complete by August 27th, where they will be housed on the lower level of the building. The outdoor playground is also estimated to be finished around that time. More information on services or volunteering options can be found on their website.

By — Emma Hudziak

