Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What was originally just a coffee shop in Pillager has transitioned into a coffee and wine bistro after new ownership took over. But the menu at The Shante doesn’t stop at drinks: there’s plenty of food from sandwiches and salads to pizza and even charcuterie boards.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today