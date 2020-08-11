Lakeland PBS

In Business: Petals & Beans Serves Both Fresh Flowers and Brewed Coffee

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 11 2020

A local retailer in the Nisswa area has combined their love of floristry and coffee brewing to create an establishment that can serves both to customers all in one location.

Petals & Beans has been in the business of making crafted coffee drinks and fresh flower arrangements for nearly 15 years. The owners are a mother and daughter duo who have combined their interests to help serve customers.

This unusual collaboration has worked out perfectly for the two owners up until the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused flower sales to decline due to a number of canceled weddings. Nonetheless, walk-in customers have helped the business stay afloat during this difficult time.

Owners at Petals and Beans also sells a large selections of loose teas and trinkets in their gift shop area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Brainerd School Board Approves Hybrid Learning Model For Fall

State Reports 625 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths on Monday

Brainerd Public School Board Set To Vote On Fall Learning Model

NSIC Discusses Fate of Fall Sports Seasons

Latest Stories

Brainerd School Board Approves Hybrid Learning Model For Fall

Posted on Aug. 11 2020

Girl Scout Maps Out Sustainable Shopping Locations Across Northern Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 11 2020

State Reports 625 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths on Monday

Posted on Aug. 10 2020

Driver Suspected to Be Under the Influence After One-Vehicle Accident in Motley

Posted on Aug. 10 2020

Brainerd Public School Board Set To Vote On Fall Learning Model

Posted on Aug. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.