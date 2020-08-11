In Business: Petals & Beans Serves Both Fresh Flowers and Brewed Coffee

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A local retailer in the Nisswa area has combined their love of floristry and coffee brewing to create an establishment that can serves both to customers all in one location.

Petals & Beans has been in the business of making crafted coffee drinks and fresh flower arrangements for nearly 15 years. The owners are a mother and daughter duo who have combined their interests to help serve customers.

This unusual collaboration has worked out perfectly for the two owners up until the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused flower sales to decline due to a number of canceled weddings. Nonetheless, walk-in customers have helped the business stay afloat during this difficult time.

Owners at Petals and Beans also sells a large selections of loose teas and trinkets in their gift shop area.

