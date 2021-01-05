In Business: Pequot Lakes Business Grows into Largest Maker of Rustic Furniture in U.S.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lonesome Cottage, right next to the Dairy Queen in Pequot Lakes, is the largest manufacturer of “rustic” furniture in the United States.

What started in 2003, when owner Brandon Andersen bought the business, has grown from 12 jobs into more than 100. From offering the rustic furniture itself to the bed spread you place on it, Andersen has grown a huge business in the Greater Lakes Region.

