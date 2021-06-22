Lakeland PBS

In Business: Paul’s Muscle Mecca Opens in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Jun. 21 2021

Paul’s Muscle Mecca, a new gym in Bemidji, opened today. Its owners are two Bemidji couples who were hoping to bring a locally-owned gym to the area. The couples realized that there was a gap in privately-owned local gyms in Bemidji and decided to take what they had learned by visiting various gyms and build their own space.

The gym has something for any kind of person looking for a workout, but much of the equipment is specifically for weight training. They hope to create a fun, safe environment for the local community to take care of themselves.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

