In Business: Paul’s Muscle Mecca Opens in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paul’s Muscle Mecca, a new gym in Bemidji, opened today. Its owners are two Bemidji couples who were hoping to bring a locally-owned gym to the area. The couples realized that there was a gap in privately-owned local gyms in Bemidji and decided to take what they had learned by visiting various gyms and build their own space.

The gym has something for any kind of person looking for a workout, but much of the equipment is specifically for weight training. They hope to create a fun, safe environment for the local community to take care of themselves.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today