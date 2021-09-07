Lakeland PBS

In Business: Paul Bunyan Land Closes for the Season

Chris BurnsSep. 6 2021

Come next year, Paul Bunyan will be celebrating his 140 birthday. Each year in Brainerd at Paul Bunyan Land, people are treated to the talking giant and his huge companion, Babe the Blue Ox. Those two, plus rides, a train, and a farm, all add up to a unique experience for guests that spans generations.

As Paul and Babe wave goodbye to their guests for the season, Paul Bunyan Land is gearing for its haunted house, which they offer at the end of October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Sen. Tina Smith Visits Bemidji to Tour Conifer Villas Affordable Housing

Brainerd Sees Record Hot Summer Weather

Brainerd Chamber Hosts Business Input Session on Highway 210 Reconstruction

In Business: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Keeps the Name, Changes Focus

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.