In Business: Paul Bunyan Land Closes for the Season

Come next year, Paul Bunyan will be celebrating his 140 birthday. Each year in Brainerd at Paul Bunyan Land, people are treated to the talking giant and his huge companion, Babe the Blue Ox. Those two, plus rides, a train, and a farm, all add up to a unique experience for guests that spans generations.

As Paul and Babe wave goodbye to their guests for the season, Paul Bunyan Land is gearing for its haunted house, which they offer at the end of October.

