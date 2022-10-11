Lakeland PBS

In Business: Park Rapids Candy Store Serves Sweets for Trick or Treats

Justin OthoudtOct. 11 2022

Candy is a monarch of sweets, a titian of treats, and a snack the world over enjoys to eat. With Halloween right around the corner, there’s certainly no better time to stalk up on sugary confections. And just in time for the season, at Aunt Belle’s Confectionary located in Park Rapids, candy remains king.

The store features a number of bulk and homemade candies, ranging from saltwater taffies to caramels. If you don’t have much of a sweet tooth, you might still be interested in some of the confectionery’s other offerings, such as coffee or pickled goods.

One of the big draws of Aunt Belle’s is the candy-making showcase, where you can see the staff creating candy. Getting to see candy being made before your eyes is definitely something you don’t see everyday, and it’s something one could only imagine being both fun and fulfilling.

“It is a lot of fun being able to do it. There is times where it is stressful, where it is really busy in the store, and we’re busy cooking.” explained Aunt Belle’s Confectionary co-owner Bryan Hirt, “But in the end, it’s awesome. When people come in, they’re smiling, they’re happy to be here, and you make connections as they check out.”

More information about Aunt Belle’s Confectionary can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Ready for Annual Pumpkin Season

Park Rapids Celebrates Autumn with Carters’ Farm Fall Festival

In Focus: Heartland Concert Series in Park Rapids Returns for 41st Season

Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss of Barn

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.