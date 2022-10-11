In Business: Park Rapids Candy Store Serves Sweets for Trick or Treats

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Candy is a monarch of sweets, a titian of treats, and a snack the world over enjoys to eat. With Halloween right around the corner, there’s certainly no better time to stalk up on sugary confections. And just in time for the season, at Aunt Belle’s Confectionary located in Park Rapids, candy remains king.

The store features a number of bulk and homemade candies, ranging from saltwater taffies to caramels. If you don’t have much of a sweet tooth, you might still be interested in some of the confectionery’s other offerings, such as coffee or pickled goods.

One of the big draws of Aunt Belle’s is the candy-making showcase, where you can see the staff creating candy. Getting to see candy being made before your eyes is definitely something you don’t see everyday, and it’s something one could only imagine being both fun and fulfilling.

“It is a lot of fun being able to do it. There is times where it is stressful, where it is really busy in the store, and we’re busy cooking.” explained Aunt Belle’s Confectionary co-owner Bryan Hirt, “But in the end, it’s awesome. When people come in, they’re smiling, they’re happy to be here, and you make connections as they check out.”

More information about Aunt Belle’s Confectionary can be found on their website.

